MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.39 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,594 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS opened at $350.88 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $254.07 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.16.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.