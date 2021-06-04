MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.06% of Air Lease worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,555,000 after buying an additional 118,568 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,927,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

