MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.10. AECOM has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -138.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

