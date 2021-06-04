MRJ Capital Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MRJ Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,382 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.2% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $182.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.