MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Up 8.7%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.78. 70,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,139,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

