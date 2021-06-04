Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $1.06 on Friday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. Analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

