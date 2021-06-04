Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Up 8.2%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) shares were up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $53.69. Approximately 4,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,174,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $214,427,021.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 36,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $2,407,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,547 shares of company stock valued at $31,024,657. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morphic by 5.6% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after buying an additional 159,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morphic by 92.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after buying an additional 451,140 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,338,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Morphic by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

