Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Up 8.2%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $53.69. Approximately 4,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.60.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 14,027 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $897,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 8,509 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $558,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,547 shares of company stock worth $31,024,657. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morphic by 5.6% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after buying an additional 159,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,115,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 92.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 451,140 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $17,338,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

