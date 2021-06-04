Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 880,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,357,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.18% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,150. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09.
In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,295 shares of company stock worth $51,784,397.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
