Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 880,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,357,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.18% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,150. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,295 shares of company stock worth $51,784,397.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.