Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,014,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,868 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $197,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 111,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,582. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.