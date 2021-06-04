Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $41,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.78. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.35. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.