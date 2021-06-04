Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $68,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $386.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

