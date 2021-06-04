Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $209.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

