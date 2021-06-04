Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,638 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

