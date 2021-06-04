Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys 143,628 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 2.90% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $31,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 152,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter.

EWW stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

