Morgan Stanley Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $297.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $297.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MOH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $250.37 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

