Morgan Stanley Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $58.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

DKNG stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at $95,380,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

