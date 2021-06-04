Mooncoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00482304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

