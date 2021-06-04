Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Sells $88,585.20 in Stock

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Patrick J. Roche sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $88,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,174.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MOG-A stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.99.

Get Moog alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.