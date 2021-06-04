Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Trading Up 0.1%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 1,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

