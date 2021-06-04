MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 9,932 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 3,547 call options.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,138,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $30.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.37. 55,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

