MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $286.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.19.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

