Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTEM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $503.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

