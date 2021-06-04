Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $156.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $198.85. 383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.58. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

