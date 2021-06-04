Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.88

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.39 or 0.00978402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.46 or 0.09739412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050972 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

