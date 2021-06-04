Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.95 per share for the year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of MOD opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

