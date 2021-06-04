Modern Investment Coin Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $152,922.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00028009 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005996 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 5,185,934 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

