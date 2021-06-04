Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

NYSE:MG opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $315.81 million, a P/E ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

