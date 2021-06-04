Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

