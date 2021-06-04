Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after buying an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $288.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $289.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.61.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.14.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.