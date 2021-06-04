Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,394 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $135.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.