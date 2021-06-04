Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.