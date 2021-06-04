Mission Wealth Management LP Has $238,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

