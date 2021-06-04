Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 227,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE EQNR opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.