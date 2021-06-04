Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) One Day Volume Tops $46.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $31.54 million and $46.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $126.19 or 0.00341261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00310121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00250529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.83 or 0.01178604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,027.76 or 1.00132096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 249,942 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

