Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,929 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $154.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

