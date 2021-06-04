Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.92.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.
In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,929 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ MRTX opened at $154.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
