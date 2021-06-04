Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.83). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($10.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

MRTX stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,025 shares of company stock worth $3,249,929. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.