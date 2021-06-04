Minter Network Reaches Market Cap of $30.56 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $30.56 million and $43,340.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00066821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00296960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00241773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.53 or 0.01082823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,227,630,476 coins and its circulating supply is 4,022,420,909 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

