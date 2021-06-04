Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Up to $49.07

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.07, but opened at $50.39. Mimecast shares last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 1,540 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIME. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Mimecast alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.