Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MSBI opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $626.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,658 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $47,916.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,723 shares of company stock worth $340,446. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.