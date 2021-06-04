MidasProtocol Trading Up 42% Over Last Week (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $641,598.41 and approximately $116,047.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.01007477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.57 or 0.10067601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052432 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

