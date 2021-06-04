Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $245.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $182.01 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.