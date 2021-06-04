Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

