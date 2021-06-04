Michael Iddon Sells 46,441 Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 432.20 ($5.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,355.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 434.17 ($5.67).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

