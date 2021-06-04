M&G (LON:MNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $254.30

M&G plc (LON:MNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 254.30 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 248.60 ($3.25), with a volume of 5781930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.50 ($3.19).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 219.50 ($2.87).

Get M&G alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other M&G news, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total value of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68).

M&G Company Profile (LON:MNG)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.