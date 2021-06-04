Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Lowered by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,255.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $747.02 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,255.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.