Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $64.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MTRAF opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Metro has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $50.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

