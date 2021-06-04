Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 738,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 585,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

MEI stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

