Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

Methanex stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is -6.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

