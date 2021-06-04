Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $38.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Methanex stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 2.24.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Methanex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Methanex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

